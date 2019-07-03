EPS for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Expected At $0.12; Bristol-myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shorts Up By 5.99%

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. RYN’s profit would be $15.55 million giving it 65.27 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Rayonier Inc.’s analysts see -36.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 166,116 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C

Bristol-myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) had an increase of 5.99% in short interest. BMY’s SI was 60.97M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.99% from 57.53M shares previously. With 15.35 million avg volume, 4 days are for Bristol-myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s short sellers to cover BMY’s short positions. The SI to Bristol-myers Squibb Company’s float is 3.74%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. As of September 30, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. It has a 46.76 P/E ratio. South , U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, May 3 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $63 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.16 billion. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection . It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.