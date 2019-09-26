EPS for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Expected At $0.03; Jumei International Holding Limited American Depos (JMEI) Shorts Down By 17.05%

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. RYN’s profit would be $3.89M giving it 238.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Rayonier Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 92,780 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M

Jumei International Holding Limited American Depos (NYSE:JMEI) had a decrease of 17.05% in short interest. JMEI’s SI was 1.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.05% from 1.34M shares previously. With 484,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Jumei International Holding Limited American Depos (NYSE:JMEI)’s short sellers to cover JMEI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 101,891 shares traded. Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) has risen 12.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JMEI News: 28/05/2018 – Jumei International to Hold Approximately 3.33% of BabyTree Group Share Capital Following Sal; 28/05/2018 – JUMEI TO SELL 4% OF BABYTREE SHRS FOR $86.5M; 28/05/2018 – JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD – IMMEDIATELY AFTER SALE, JUMEI WILL HOLD ABOUT 3.33% OF TOTAL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF BABYTREE GROUP; 28/05/2018 – JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD SAYS DEAL FOR AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY US$86.5 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Jumei International to Sell BabyTree Group Eqity Interest for $86.5M; 28/05/2018 – Jumei Announces Disposal of a Portion of its Equity Interest in BabyTree; 28/05/2018 – JUMEI SALE OF A PORTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN BABYTREE; 13/04/2018 JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SAYS YUNSHENG ZHENG HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 11, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – JUMEI MAY BUYBACK UP TO US$100M OF SHRS; 30/04/2018 – Jumei Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Jumei International Holding (NYSE:JMEI), The Stock That Tanked 91% – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Jumei International Holdings Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinduoduo: Healthy Strategy And Good E-Commerce Outlook Suggest An Upside Of 49% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jumei Reports Unaudited First Half of 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $261.81 million. The firm offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It has a 3.89 P/E ratio. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. As of September 30, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. It has a 53.47 P/E ratio. South , U.S.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity. Wiltshire Andrew G. also bought $52,683 worth of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) on Tuesday, August 27.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 6.79% above currents $28.56 stock price. Rayonier had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $3100 target in Friday, August 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold Rayonier Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset accumulated 301,379 shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.84% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Hightower Ltd Liability Co reported 26,459 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company owns 9,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 152,453 shares. Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 104,470 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 3 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Financial Service Corporation has 3,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gp owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 1,125 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 64,579 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.04 million shares.