EPS for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) Expected At $0.37; AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 48.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. METC’s profit would be $15.11M giving it 3.55 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 117.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 4,318 shares traded. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 11.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC); 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Hldgs had 11 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, February 22. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $22 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 8. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by FBR Capital. See AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Upgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 1.94M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 19/04/2018 – China Orient AMC plans $16 bln investment in soured debt in 2018; 07/05/2018 – AMC Results Beat Projections — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: NOT CONCERNED THAT EUROPE HAD A SOFT QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia to launch first new cinema at private VIP event; 03/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 04/04/2018 – AMC To Open Its First Theater In Saudi Arabia On April 18 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $944.97 million. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 262,900 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.71% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Castle Creek Arbitrage Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 17,320 shares. Schroder Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 42,571 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 14,199 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Incorporated has 0.01% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Vanguard Group reported 5.84 million shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 42,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Co reported 54,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 6,990 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).