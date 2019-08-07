EPS for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) Expected At $0.34; SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (SBGLF) Shorts Up By 204.55%

SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (OTCMKTS:SBGLF) had an increase of 204.55% in short interest. SBGLF’s SI was 3.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 204.55% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 3577 days are for SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (OTCMKTS:SBGLF)’s short sellers to cover SBGLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 3,312 shares traded or 61.25% up from the average. Standard Bank Group Limited 6.5% 1ST CUM PRF ZAR1 (OTCMKTS:SBGLF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 36.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. METC’s profit would be $13.88 million giving it 2.81 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 188,605 shares traded or 170.99% up from the average. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 25.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC); 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:METC) ROE Of 18%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Another Big Blow for the Future of Coal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $155.98 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 5.79 P/E ratio.