EPS for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) Expected At $0.34; FAGRON SA ORDINARY SHARES (ARSUF) Shorts Lowered By 88.46%

FAGRON SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) had a decrease of 88.46% in short interest. ARSUF’s SI was 900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 88.46% from 7,800 shares previously. It closed at $18.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 36.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. METC’s profit would be $13.88M giving it 3.27 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 56,763 shares traded. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 25.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC); 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $181.71 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 6.74 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:METC) ROE Of 18%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares A Year Ago Have A 7.5% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yorktown Energy Partners IX, LP Distributes Five Hundred Thousand Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.