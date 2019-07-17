EPS for Ralph Lauren (RL) Expected At $1.67; Southside Bancshares (SBSI) SI Increased By 1.3%

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report $1.67 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 8.44% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. RL’s profit would be $129.06 million giving it 17.25 P/E if the $1.67 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s analysts see 56.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $115.2. About 944,502 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c

Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI) had an increase of 1.3% in short interest. SBSI’s SI was 3.10 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.3% from 3.06M shares previously. With 128,300 avg volume, 24 days are for Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s short sellers to cover SBSI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 51,829 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 4.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure

Since February 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $41,826 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $33,010 was made by MORGAN TONY K on Thursday, June 6. Garrett John Robert had bought 41 shares worth $1,405 on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 17.12 million shares or 0.17% less from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 291,506 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated owns 51,544 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 904 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 276,825 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 87,453 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests L P has 0.04% invested in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 51,318 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 496,513 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 62,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 41,517 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 43,858 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 13,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Inc invested in 0% or 9,112 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). First Trust Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 5,853 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 3,911 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 69,280 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 0.16% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 134,356 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.05% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 9,390 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.03M shares. 512 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bridgewater Limited Partnership reported 48,814 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 10,127 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 16,939 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 21.86 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $32.77 million activity. On Thursday, May 30 Lauren Family – L.L.C. sold $7.52 million worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 71,428 shares. 10,400 shares valued at $1.31M were sold by HERMANN VALERIE on Monday, February 11.

