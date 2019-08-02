EPS for RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Expected At $0.12; Axt (AXTI) Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. RDNT’s profit would be $6.02 million giving it 30.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, RadNet, Inc.’s analysts see -250.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 140,112 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c

Axt Inc (AXTI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 39 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 32 reduced and sold stock positions in Axt Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 22.96 million shares, up from 21.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Axt Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 22 Increased: 23 New Position: 16.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. for 1.27 million shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 334,400 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.63% invested in the company for 376,011 shares. The New Jersey-based Raging Capital Management Llc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company has market cap of $166.82 million. The firm makes its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It has a 53.33 P/E ratio. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones.

Analysts await AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AXTI’s profit will be $2.01M for 20.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AXT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

