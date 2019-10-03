EPS for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Expected At $0.06; Baker Ellis Asset Management Trimmed Xylem (XYL) Holding By $431,600

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 135.29% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. RCM’s profit would be $6.73 million giving it 37.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, R1 RCM Inc.’s analysts see -166.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 328,324 shares traded. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has risen 59.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.04% the S&P500. Some Historical RCM News: 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM INC – SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS OF $30 MLN TO $55 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Elliptic Labs INNER BEAUTY Technology Behind New Smartisan Nut R1 Flagship Phone; Photo Available on Business Wire’s Website an; 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$900M, EST. $869.3M; 10/04/2018 – Promethera Biosciences Acquires Baliopharm AG to Strengthen its Therapeutic Strategy in NASH With a Unique Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor 1 (TNF-R1) Antibody Drug Candidate; 28/03/2018 – EOH HOLDINGS LTD EOHJ.J – FOR SIX MONTHS TO JAN.31, EBITDA R1 004 MLN (R1 090 MLN); 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$900M; 20/03/2018 – R1 RCM to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market; 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM 4Q Loss $40.2M; 13/04/2018 – LAUNCH: R1 RCM $270m 7Y TLB for Intermedix Buy; Meeting April 17

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 76.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 5,200 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 1,598 shares with $134,000 value, down from 6,798 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 481,711 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services.

More notable recent R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “R1 RCM to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RCM Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCMT) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Elated R1 RCM’s (NASDAQ:RCM) Shareholders Feel About Its 579% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “R1 RCM Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:RCM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 6,500 shares to 46,310 valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) stake by 40,435 shares and now owns 148,790 shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset, a Ireland-based fund reported 14,501 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 47,465 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.7% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 17,227 shares stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 153,896 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Co holds 80,387 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 513,400 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 313,411 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 19,557 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 1,542 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 14,755 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 700 shares. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 19,000 shares. 6,205 are owned by Ledyard Bancshares.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2 Water Scarcity Picks for Secular Growth and Value – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem to participate in the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $8900 lowest target. $89.50’s average target is 19.64% above currents $74.81 stock price. Xylem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.