EPS for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Expected At $-0.09; Bamco Lifted By $3.42 Million Its First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (FRC) Holding

Bamco Inc increased First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (FRC) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 34,231 shares as First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Bamco Inc holds 569,120 shares with $57.17 million value, up from 534,889 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N now has $16.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.08 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100

Analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Quotient Technology Inc.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 588,278 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has declined 28.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical QUOT News: 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology Sees 2Q Rev $87M-$90M; 25/04/2018 – Quotient Tech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Transactions Totaled 1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – QUOTIENT TECH 1Q REV. $86.8M, EST. $86.7M; 22/03/2018 – Coupons.com Unveils America’s 25 Most Frugal Cities; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 01/05/2018 – QUOTIENT TECH SEES 2Q REV. $87.0M TO $90.0M, EST. $89.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quotient Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUOT)

More notable recent Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 53% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nielsen And Quotient Technology Enter Strategic Partnership To Create New Industry Omni-Channel Data Set – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Quotient Launches Audience Solutions Leveraging 100+ Million Consumers Connected to 5 Billion Annual Purchase Transactions – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT): Are Analysts Optimistic? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers in the United States. The company has market cap of $982.38 million. The firm offers digital coupons through its platform, which includes mobile, Web, and social channels, as well as CPGs, retailers, and publishers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CPGs clients comprise food, beverage, drug, personal, and household product manufacturers; and grocery, drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channel retailers, as well as clothing, electronics, home improvement, and other stores.

Bamco Inc decreased Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 49,926 shares to 34,573 valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 30,265 shares and now owns 515,613 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was reduced too.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 9.39% above currents $96.29 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15.