EPS for Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) Expected At $-0.01; Shorts at Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) Lowered By 9.29%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) had a decrease of 9.29% in short interest. ASH’s SI was 3.76M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.29% from 4.14 million shares previously. With 779,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)’s short sellers to cover ASH’s short positions. The SI to Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s float is 6.02%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 739,172 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 95C-$1.05, EST. 99C; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Butanediol Plant in Germany, Related Merchant I&S Products; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASH); 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Raises Dividend to 25c; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON FISCAL 2Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Analysts expect Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 13,227 shares traded. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) has risen 33.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical QRHC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Resource Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRHC); 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Rev $22.5M; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP QRHC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.03 TO $0.20; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Rev $24.7M; 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 24/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding Corporation Brings its Used Motor Oil Recycling Program to Shell Lubricant Customers; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $22.5 MLN VS $45 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruce Co holds 25,000 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mgmt Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.06% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Fruth Investment Management holds 0.1% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Company stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ashland had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ASH in report on Friday, June 14 to “Neutral” rating.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 46.43 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.38 million. The firm offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides landfill diversion services.

