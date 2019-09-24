EPS for Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Expected At $1.72; Shorts at STELCO HOLDINGS (STZHF) Lowered By 5.1%

STELCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had a decrease of 5.1% in short interest. STZHF’s SI was 549,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.1% from 578,600 shares previously. With 21,700 avg volume, 25 days are for STELCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:STZHF)’s short sellers to cover STZHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 1,250 shares traded. Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $1.72 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. DGX’s profit would be $231.63M giving it 15.53 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s analysts see -0.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.82. About 718,942 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -1.24% below currents $106.82 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, July 15. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 20,363 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Lc has 0.06% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 8,269 shares. Polaris Limited Liability holds 1.93% or 448,879 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 1.46% stake. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 37,418 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.08% or 8,653 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Van Eck Associates reported 0% stake. 61 were reported by Earnest Prtn Lc. Scott & Selber has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Dean Capital holds 5,977 shares. Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 105 shares. Optimum Inv reported 1,200 shares. California-based Ashfield Prtn Lc has invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Transamerica Finance Advsrs Inc reported 2,467 shares.

Stelco Holdings Inc. produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $734.44 million. The firm provides slabs; hot-rolled coils for structural, construction, automotive, or tubing purposes; and hot-rolled pickle products. It has a 0.5 P/E ratio. It also offers cold-rolled full hard products; and galvanized and galvanneal sheet steel for automotive, construction, prepaint, and appliance applications, as well as metallurgical coke.

