EPS for Quanterix (QTRX) Expected At $-0.43; Redwood Capital Management Cut Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $1.20 Million

Analysts expect Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 26.47% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Quanterix Corporation’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 141,661 shares traded. Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) has risen 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical QTRX News: 08/03/2018 New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix’ Simoa Technology; 14/03/2018 – RPT-QUANTERIX CORPORATION RELEASES OPERATING RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017; 08/03/2018 – New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix’ Simoa Technology; 09/05/2018 – Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for First Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Quanterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Quanterix Corporation and DestiNA Genomics to Collaborate in Effort to Transform microRNA Biomarker Detection; 27/04/2018 – Quanterix Marks Leadership in Accelerating Neurology Research with 100-Publication Milestone; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quanterix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTRX); 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 3.2% Position in Quanterix Corp; 14/03/2018 – Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 875,000 shares with $36.16 million value, down from 904,300 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $43.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

More notable recent Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanterix scoops up Uman Diagnostics for $22.5M – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Quanterix (QTRX) to Acquire UmanDiagnostics – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Quanterix’s (NASDAQ:QTRX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 66%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Quanterix Announces Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Powering Precision Health, as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in New England – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $783.99 million. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron Technology had 44 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt. Piper Jaffray maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Micron (MU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eqis Incorporated holds 39,081 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.32% or 628,191 shares. Com Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. B Riley Wealth holds 0.07% or 10,306 shares. Sageworth Com owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Hill Cap Ltd Partnership has 50,000 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 96,282 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.19% or 352,539 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13,135 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt invested in 0.52% or 23,975 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Com invested in 0.65% or 115,000 shares.