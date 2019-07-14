EPS for Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Expected At $0.76; Beddow Capital Management Lowered Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Holding

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. PWR’s profit would be $107.99M giving it 12.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Quanta Services, Inc.’s analysts see -14.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 843,925 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) stake by 8.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,060 shares as Cimarex Energy Company (XEC)’s stock declined 8.48%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 86,838 shares with $6.07 million value, down from 94,898 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Company now has $5.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 999,513 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Telemus Capital Ltd holds 9,984 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 521,935 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 49,888 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 77,600 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 90,299 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 4,534 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership holds 743,322 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Com holds 0.23% or 1.33 million shares. California-based Meridian Counsel has invested 0.12% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sei Investments owns 43,723 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.00 million for 9.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Monday, May 20 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity. 130 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares with value of $9,617 were bought by STEWART LISA A.

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) rating on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $41 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. The company??s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.