EPS for QUALCOMM (QCOM) Expected At $0.55; Beasley Broadcast Group Has 0.42 Sentiment

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $0.55 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 27.63% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. QCOM’s profit would be $668.66 million giving it 35.08 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s analysts see -14.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 2.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 13 funds started new and increased positions, while 31 sold and decreased their stock positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.25 million shares, down from 5.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Beasley Broadcast Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 16 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $83.07 million. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. for 897,000 shares. Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 188,762 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.04% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Texas-based Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fin accumulated 14,941 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amica Mutual Ins reported 35,753 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Com has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Winch Advisory Services Limited holds 44 shares. Caprock Gru Inc has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Harber Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 99,020 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 96,510 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated reported 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Coastline Tru holds 34,575 shares. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 9,312 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carret Asset Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,294 shares. 946 are held by Ima Wealth. Moreover, Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 25 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 11.04% above currents $77.18 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $100 target.

