EPS for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Expected At $0.55; WPX Energy (WPX) Sentiment Is 1.29

WPX Energy Inc (WPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 162 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 126 cut down and sold their stakes in WPX Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 394.35 million shares, up from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding WPX Energy Inc in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 97 Increased: 109 New Position: 53.

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. QTS’s profit would be $30.47M giving it 20.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -14.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 200,732 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 8.73% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. for 820,571 shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 7.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jvl Advisors L.L.C. has 6.46% invested in the company for 1.91 million shares. The New York-based Sir Capital Management L.P. has invested 5.57% in the stock. Peconic Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.00 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 10.23M shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 20.33 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.22 million for 26.08 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). And Buildings Llc invested in 10.74% or 974,447 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 33,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Com L P holds 0.32% or 946,345 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Llc reported 0.01% stake. Minnesota-based Sit Associate Inc has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 47,123 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 43,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. 1 are held by Exane Derivatives. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 68,877 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 5,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications reported 0.03% stake. Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 15,900 shares.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading well-known provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. It currently has negative earnings. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators.