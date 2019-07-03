EPS for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Expected At $0.95; Community Health Systems (CYH) Sentiment Is 0.99

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 66 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 67 sold and decreased their stakes in Community Health Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 110.55 million shares, down from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Community Health Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 51 Increased: 39 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. QRVO’s profit would be $110.63 million giving it 18.16 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Qorvo, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 882,152 shares traded. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has declined 10.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical QRVO News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Qorvo; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo Sees 1Q Rev $645M-$665M; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo Sees 1Q EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q Rev $665.4M; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q Adj EPS $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Qorvo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Qorvo® to Webcast Quarterly Earnings Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 10/05/2018 – BlSTel, SK Hynix & Qorvo Lead Industry Panel on A.l. for Intelligent Manufacturing at the ConFab, Las Vegas, May 21, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Qorvo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ REV $664.4M, EST. $656.4M

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.03 billion. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) divisions. It has a 65.7 P/E ratio. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Among 5 analysts covering Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Qorvo had 12 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Needham. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 8 by Canaccord Genuity.

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds 16.59% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. for 27.48 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 4.47 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 211,839 shares. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp has invested 0.28% in the stock. Hap Trading Llc, a New York-based fund reported 656,020 shares.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 4,800.00% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% EPS growth.

