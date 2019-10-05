EPS for QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Expected At $0.35; Avinger (AVGR) Sellers Decreased By 93.13% Their Shorts

Analysts expect QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.35 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. QGEN’s profit would be $78.69 million giving it 23.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, QIAGEN N.V.’s analysts see 6.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 1.31M shares traded or 54.24% up from the average. QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) has risen 4.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical QGEN News: 19/04/2018 – QIAGEN posts 2017 Annual Report on Its website; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 04/04/2018 – HTG- QIAGEN ALSO AGREED TO PAY CO MILESTONE UPTO AMOUNT IN LOW,SINGLE-DIGIT MLN OF DOLLARS ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SOME MILESTONES IN NEXT-PHASE ACTIVITIES; 04/04/2018 – HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC – QIAGEN HAS AGREED TO PAY COMPANY LOW, SINGLE-DIGIT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DEVELOPMENT FEES FOR NEXT-PHASE ACTIVITIES; 14/03/2018 – QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB® Gold Plus Gains Endorsement for Latent Tuberculosis Screening in Immigration; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 20/04/2018 – QIAGEN Announces FDA Approval Of PartoSureTM; 19/04/2018 – QIAGEN announces European launch of QlAstat-Dx®, a next generation platform for syndromic insights; 14/03/2018 – Nucleix Announces its Bladder EpiCheck™ Availability on the QIAGEN Rotor-Gene Q Platform

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) had a decrease of 93.13% in short interest. AVGR’s SI was 130,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 93.13% from 1.89M shares previously. With 437,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s short sellers to cover AVGR’s short positions. The SI to Avinger Inc’s float is 0.56%. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7958. About 93,297 shares traded. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has declined 83.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. It offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It has a 38.51 P/E ratio. The firm provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products.