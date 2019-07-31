EPS for QAD Inc. (QADA) Expected At $-0.23; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased By $313,880 Its Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Stake

Analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 560.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, QAD Inc.’s analysts see 43.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 33,925 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 2,065 shares as Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 77,236 shares with $11.82M value, up from 75,171 last quarter. Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings now has $16.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 701,825 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,535 are owned by Essex Fincl Incorporated. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 261,417 shares. Midas Mngmt has invested 1% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity, California-based fund reported 16,580 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank has 122 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 34,308 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 4,311 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 58,555 are held by Smith Salley Associates. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 33 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 122 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) stake by 6,872 shares to 29,443 valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) stake by 14,410 shares and now owns 139,113 shares. American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:AMH) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares with value of $152,586 were sold by Williams R Sanders. 3,700 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares with value of $540,407 were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $172 target in Friday, March 15 report.

