EPS for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Expected At $-0.21; Wolverine Asset Management Has Upped Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holding

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Q2 Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 402,257 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) stake by 178.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 141,326 shares as Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 220,426 shares with $1.77M value, up from 79,100 last quarter. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd now has $5.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 3.31M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Prescott Gp Lc accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Penn Cap Mgmt Company holds 0.58% or 78,631 shares. Motley Fool Asset Llc accumulated 34,606 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.39% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Axa reported 554,511 shares stake. 8,000 are held by Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Company. Morgan Stanley owns 173,440 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc, New York-based fund reported 436,471 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 161,669 shares. Waddell & Reed owns 1.08 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Intll Gru has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.08% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Among 9 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Q2 Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by DA Davidson. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $64 target in Thursday, February 28 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. SunTrust upgraded Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) rating on Friday, March 1. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $84 target.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Among 4 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. CLSA maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 22 by Macquarie Research.