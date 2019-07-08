EPS for Q BioMed Inc. (QBIO) Expected At $-0.12; WALTER ENERGY (WLTGQ) Shorts Raised By 3.12%

WALTER ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) had an increase of 3.12% in short interest. WLTGQ’s SI was 1.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.12% from 1.09M shares previously. With 61,600 avg volume, 18 days are for WALTER ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ)’s short sellers to cover WLTGQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0015 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) to report $-0.12 EPS on July, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Q BioMed Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 7,220 shares traded. Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Walter Energy, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. The company has market cap of $121,120. It operates through two divisions, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Operations, and Canadian and U.K.

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company has market cap of $20.22 million. The firm offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical agent for the treatment of pain associated with metastatic bone cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma.