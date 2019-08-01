EPS for Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) Expected At $-0.27; Df Dent & Co Lifted Its Wd (WDFC) Position

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Wd (WDFC) stake by 194.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 10,893 shares as Wd (WDFC)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 16,494 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 5,601 last quarter. Wd now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.56. About 122,249 shares traded or 21.56% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $-0.27 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Purple Innovation, Inc.’s analysts see -165.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 3,824 shares traded. Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has declined 8.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical PRPL News: 15/03/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION INC PRPL.O SAYS CEO SAM BERNARDS RESIGNED; 15/05/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION INC PRPL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $290 MLN TO $310 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Purple Innovation 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 15/03/2018 – Purple Innovation Names Terry Pearce Interim CEO; 15/03/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS ADJ EBITDA TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF RANGE ESTABLISHED IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION FILED ON JANUARY 8, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Purple Innovation, Inc. Investors (PRPL); 23/05/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION HOLDER COLISEUM CAPITAL REPORTS 70.8% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Purple Innovation Sees 2018 Rev $290M-$310M; 15/05/2018 – Purple Innovation Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$73M; 15/05/2018 – Purple Innovation 1Q Rev $61M

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and makes mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company has market cap of $355.63 million. The firm markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sleep Number +15% after strong print – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Purple Innovation Investment Thesis – Additional Research – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Purple Innovation: A Rising Digitally-Native Brand Unicorn Hiding In Plain Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sientra Inc (SIEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WD-40 Company Earnings: WDFC Stock Surge on Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “WD-40 Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WD-40 Trades Higher On Positive Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

