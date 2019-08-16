EPS for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM) Expected At $-0.01; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.31 Million Its Photronics (PLAB) Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Photronics Inc (PLAB) stake by 34.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 145,740 shares as Photronics Inc (PLAB)’s stock rose 3.33%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 570,677 shares with $5.39 million value, up from 424,937 last quarter. Photronics Inc now has $576.09 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 157,364 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Photronics (PLAB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Photronics (PLAB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Photronics Receives Supplier Award from Analog Devices – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Northland Starts Photronics (PLAB) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,250 activity. JORDAN JOHN P had bought 1,000 shares worth $9,250 on Friday, March 15.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) stake by 25,140 shares to 49,631 valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) stake by 63,460 shares and now owns 4.97M shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited has 6,848 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0.05% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 442,520 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Kbc Gp Nv owns 104,290 shares. 82,831 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Dorsey Wright And stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 24,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 10,355 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 21,532 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp accumulated 4.46M shares or 0% of the stock. Northern has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 1.82M shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 258,952 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 28,117 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 32,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

