EPS for PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Expected At $0.82; 1 Analysts Bullish Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report $0.82 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.87% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. PHM’s profit would be $227.26M giving it 9.74 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, PulteGroup, Inc.’s analysts see 38.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 2.43M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re

Among 3 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mack-Cali Realty had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $23 target. SunTrust downgraded the shares of CLI in report on Tuesday, January 15 to “Hold” rating. BTIG Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. See Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) latest ratings:

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Mack-Cali Announces Steps to Accelerate the Ongoing Board Refreshment Process and Further Improve Corporate Governance – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Mack-Cali Shareholders Vote Bow Street’s GOLD Proxy Card â€œFOR ALLâ€ of Bow Street Nominees – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 255,047 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 27.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 27/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for The Metropolitan Lofts in Downtown Morristown; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 418,855 shares. National Insurance Company Tx reported 0.01% stake. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 4,508 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 57,200 shares. First Lp reported 77,701 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 331 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 65,000 shares stake. Anson Funds Mgmt L P invested 1.32% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 34,144 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 2.44M shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc accumulated 390,540 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 117,858 shares.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity. Shares for $47,893 were bought by BATKIN ALAN R.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 7.81 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.85 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Among 5 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the shares of PHM in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by BTIG Research. Buckingham Research maintained PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Camarda Financial Limited Liability Company owns 837 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Principal Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 445,316 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 525,961 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 0.29% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 305,621 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 24,027 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 29.83 million shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bridges Invest holds 0.02% or 14,607 shares in its portfolio. Snow Management Limited Partnership holds 0.87% or 494,916 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 11,077 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 157,420 shares. Bluestein R H invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Fed Won’t Cut, Not Next Week, Next Month, August Or September – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Help wanted: Subcontractor opportunities are available for 2 C. Fla. communities – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: June 14, 2019.