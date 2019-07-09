EPS for Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) Expected At $-0.39; Redmile Group Decreased Its Icu Med (ICUI) Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock declined 9.94%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 51,721 shares with $12.38 million value, down from 91,321 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $5.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $247.47. About 60,130 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Analysts expect Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.91 EPS change or 70.00% from last quarter’s $-1.3 EPS. After having $-0.60 EPS previously, Pulmatrix, Inc.’s analysts see -35.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.0275 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9088. About 241,049 shares traded. Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) has declined 75.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PULM News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PULMATRIX INC – FY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.93 (CORRECTS PERIOD); 13/03/2018 – RPT-PULMATRIX REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK ON PULMONARY DISEASE PIPELINE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-PULMATRIX INC – EXPECT NON-CLINICAL SAFETY DATA ON PUR1800 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Pulmatrix Announces Pricing Of $15.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC – EXPECT NON-CLINICAL SAFETY DATA ON PUR1800 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.93; 13/03/2018 Pulmatrix Reports 2017 Financial Results; Provides 2018 Outlook on Pulmonary Disease Pipeline; 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX FILES FOR UP TO $10M COMMON UNITS OFFERING; 29/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC PULM.O – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF AN AGGREGATE OF 23.5 MLN UNITS

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted technology. The company has market cap of $16.62 million. The company's proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Redmile Group Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 745,000 shares to 1.60M valued at $76.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) stake by 1.74 million shares and now owns 8.24M shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $363,285 activity. SWINNEY ROBERT S also sold $363,285 worth of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc invested in 402 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 51,092 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 12,222 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company owns 8,830 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 517,703 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Scout Investments Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 32,796 shares. Sei reported 6,462 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 57,984 shares. Markston Ltd Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 119,606 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 24,666 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 411 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 33.26 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.