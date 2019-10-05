EPS for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Expected At $0.46; Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. PFS’s profit would be $30.54M giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 134,557 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 23/05/2018 – Global Geoscience Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 of Rhyolite Ridge PFS Demonstrating a Clear Path Forward; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL RUMP PLACING PRICE OF 665P PER NEW SHR; 26/03/2018 – Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – Paramount Gold Nevada Announces Positive PFS for Its Proposed Underground Mine at Grassy Mountain in Eastern Oregon; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns PFS Financing Corp. Nts Series 2018-C Prelim Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name James P. Dunigan to the Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Services: Total Assets at March 31 Totaled $9.73 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pfs Ratings (CFR to Ca, PDR to Caa3-PD), Citing Unsustainable Capital Structure

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 20,000 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 269,000 shares with $21.50M value, up from 249,000 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% or 163 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). 20,660 are owned by Gsa Partners Llp. Invesco invested in 824,461 shares. Pinnacle invested 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 1,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 21,032 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc accumulated 103,834 shares. 49 were reported by Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Trust. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 151,879 shares.

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Is Up 34% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Phase 3 PRIMA trial of Zejula® (niraparib) is the first study to show a PARP inhibitor significantly improves PFS, regardless of biomarker status, when given as monotherapy in women with first-line platinum responsive advanced ovarian cancer – PRNewswire” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $143,940 activity. $23,593 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was bought by Dunigan James P. Shares for $95,214 were bought by Foley Ursuline F.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 11.46% above currents $76.9 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Janney Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Thursday, June 13. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of PGR in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”.