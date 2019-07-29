EPS for Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Expected At $-0.31; SM Energy Company (SM) Sellers Decreased By 12.88% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 70.48% from last quarter’s $-1.05 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Provention Bio, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 335,700 shares traded. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) had a decrease of 12.88% in short interest. SM’s SI was 9.62 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.88% from 11.05 million shares previously. With 2.66M avg volume, 4 days are for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s short sellers to cover SM’s short positions. The SI to SM Energy Company’s float is 10.01%. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.37 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3.04M shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 134,423 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 337,544 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.5% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Crawford Counsel Incorporated accumulated 215,663 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Matarin Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 19,360 shares. D E Shaw Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 9.45 million shares. 159,470 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Envestnet Asset accumulated 12,650 shares. 20,900 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 564,987 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SM Energy had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by M Partners. Barclays Capital downgraded SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Friday, February 22. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of stock was bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24. 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $980.46 million. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 72.79 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. The company has market cap of $385.74 million. The Company’s products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for AMG 714.