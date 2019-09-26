EPS for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Expected At $1.18; Power Solutions International Has 3 Sentiment

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report $1.18 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. PB’s profit would be $81.03 million giving it 15.05 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 694,561 shares traded or 28.58% up from the average. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. It’s up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 3 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 1 cut down and sold stock positions in Power Solutions International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.92 million shares, up from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Power Solutions International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, makes, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. The company has market cap of $169.92 million. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also distributes Perkins and Caterpillar diesel power systems; and creates and makes electronic fuel-injection systems that enable gasoline engines to be fueled by liquid propane.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Power Solutions International, Inc. for 690,074 shares. Gagnon Advisors Llc owns 472,836 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Llc has 1.57% invested in the company for 748,074 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 10,716 shares.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards.

