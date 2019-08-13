EPS for Prospect Capital (PSEC) Expected At $0.20; Post Holdings Has 1.13 Sentiment

Post Holdings Inc (POST) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 136 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 120 decreased and sold their equity positions in Post Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 65.78 million shares, down from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Post Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 93 Increased: 96 New Position: 40.

Analysts expect Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. PSEC’s profit would be $73.46M giving it 8.14 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Prospect Capital Corporation’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.52M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Route One Investment Company L.P. holds 15.47% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. for 5.92 million shares. Freshford Capital Management Llc owns 263,197 shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 5.39% invested in the company for 35,000 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 5.19% in the stock. Argent Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 997,514 shares.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.04 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It has a 42.58 P/E ratio. It makes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 722,239 shares traded or 34.66% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) has risen 23.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

