EPS for Prospect Capital (PSEC) Expected At $0.20; Installed Building Products (IBP) Shorts Decreased By 9.23%

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) had a decrease of 9.23% in short interest. IBP's SI was 890,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.23% from 981,400 shares previously. With 204,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)'s short sellers to cover IBP's short positions. The SI to Installed Building Products Inc's float is 4.24%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 147,438 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter's $0.22 EPS. PSEC's profit would be $73.45 million giving it 8.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Prospect Capital Corporation's analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 565,667 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Management Delaware has invested 0.4% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv reported 12,900 shares stake. Cibc Markets reported 0% stake. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Lc has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 23,008 shares. Cambridge Invest Research accumulated 293,052 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 32,364 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 67,505 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 1.99 million shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 714,889 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has 12,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 1,334 shares. Callahan Advisors Lc accumulated 12,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 95,803 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 118,975 shares.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity. Barry John F also bought $2.61M worth of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 28.31 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.

Among 4 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Installed Building Products had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. Stephens maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Installed Building Products, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance owns 168,281 shares. Oppenheimer & Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 6,984 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 258,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc reported 13,373 shares stake. California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 741,405 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 15,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 17,256 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 5,139 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 56,294 shares.