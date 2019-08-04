EPS for Prospect Capital (PSEC) Expected At $0.20; Hilton Capital Management Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 295.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 3,105 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 4,155 shares with $746,000 value, up from 1,050 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Analysts expect Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. PSEC’s profit would be $73.39M giving it 8.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Prospect Capital Corporation’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 916,100 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by Craig Hallum. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Susquehanna. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crescent Park Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Na has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 5,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.59% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 60,425 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 117,635 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 3,534 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc. 19,320 were accumulated by Capital Investment Counsel. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 1,500 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability has 5,029 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,092 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bamco has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tdam Usa owns 1,970 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 28,209 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.