EPS for Prospect Capital (PSEC) Expected At $0.20; DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP JAPAN ORD ORD (DSECF) Shorts Lowered By 47.22%

Analysts expect Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. PSEC’s profit would be $74.70M giving it 8.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Prospect Capital Corporation’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 565,667 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC JAPAN ORD ORD (OTCMKTS:DSECF) had a decrease of 47.22% in short interest. DSECF’s SI was 1.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 47.22% from 2.90M shares previously. With 78,600 avg volume, 20 days are for DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC JAPAN ORD ORD (OTCMKTS:DSECF)’s short sellers to cover DSECF’s short positions. It closed at $4.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSECF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Buy JPX In Spite Of Japan’s Latest Regulatory Panacea: Conquering The HFT Boogeyman – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.69 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It currently has negative earnings. It provides brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance services.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity. 408,911 shares were bought by Barry John F, worth $2.61M on Thursday, June 13.