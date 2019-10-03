EPS for PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Expected At $-0.21; MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $-0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, PROS Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 332,937 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4

Among 2 analysts covering Maximus (NYSE:MMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Maximus has $8300 highest and $7700 lowest target. $80’s average target is 6.47% above currents $75.14 stock price. Maximus had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $7700 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 9 to “Market Perform”. See MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include health insurance exchange customer contact center activities and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1.