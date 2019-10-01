EPS for PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Expected At $-0.21; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake By $4.76 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 52.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 43,245 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Halcyon Management Partners Lp holds 38,662 shares with $4.28 million value, down from 81,907 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 94,696 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $-0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, PROS Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 56,965 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 683,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 182,491 shares. Wexford Cap Lp reported 16,300 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co stated it has 8,196 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 27,426 shares. Nwq Invest Management Communications Ltd Liability holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 792,092 shares. Navellier Assoc Incorporated holds 0.52% or 30,142 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership has 2,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 2,670 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp reported 131,309 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank has 92,321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited has 51,560 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 2,965 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Twin Incorporated has invested 6.96% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. The insider SANGHI STEVE bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21 million.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59 million for 17.47 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 170,153 were accumulated by G2 Investment Prtnrs Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,848 shares. 7,573 were accumulated by Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co holds 2,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 550,306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Amalgamated National Bank reported 5,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Brown Advisory owns 623,499 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.02% or 13,288 shares. Next Fincl Group Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 30 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Sei Invests Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 9,088 shares. 3.25 million are held by Primecap Communication Ca.