EPS for Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Expected At $-0.23; Capstead Mortgage Has 0.98 Sentiment

Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.13, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 61 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 62 sold and decreased holdings in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 67.48 million shares, up from 65.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Capstead Mortgage Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $-0.23 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 25.81% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Proofpoint, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 278,030 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.

Among 4 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Proofpoint Inc has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $132.40’s average target is 4.66% above currents $126.51 stock price. Proofpoint Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank upgraded Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Thursday, September 5 to “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of PFPT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). National Bank Of America De accumulated 351,696 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 35,900 were reported by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Menta Lc has 0.1% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 1,860 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.04% or 13,990 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 1.53 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 323,751 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Llp has 0.56% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 33,685 shares. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 44,391 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.72M shares. 16,442 were reported by Granahan Invest Management Ma. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint, CrowdStrike gain on integration announcement – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint closes $920M note offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint to Present at the Citi Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Proofpoint Expands Okta Partnership to Protect Users Most Targeted by Cyberattacks; Integrates People-Centric Intelligence with Okta’s Identity Cloud – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint prices $800M of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2024 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares a $0.12 Per Share Third Quarter 2019 Common Dividend and a $0.46875 Per Share Third Quarter 2019 Series E Preferred Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Surterra Wellness adds PatrÃ³n CMO Lee Applbaum, Coca-Cola alum Philippa Classey – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (NYSE:CMO) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glass House Group Appoints New CIO And CMO – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation for 6.64 million shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 118,935 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.69% invested in the company for 1.54 million shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 415,156 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO)