EPS for Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Expected At $0.77; Greene County Bancorp Has 1.22 Sentiment

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 9 trimmed and sold equity positions in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 396,855 shares, down from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.45% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. PLD’s profit would be $485.71 million giving it 25.95 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Prologis, Inc.’s analysts see 5.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.92. About 1.81M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Prologis, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 1,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Grassi Inv Mngmt stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Presima invested in 1.26 million shares or 12.46% of the stock. 12,569 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 3,905 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.05% or 7,057 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 32,492 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Greenleaf reported 5,701 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 530,778 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 526,484 shares. Adelante Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $50.41 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 29.37 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 2,614 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has declined 1.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L – FOR THE 49 WEEKS PERIOD, OWN-BREWED VOLUMES IN BREWING & BRANDS WERE -0.7PCT; 24/04/2018 – Greene County Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 4/24/2018, 4:00 PM; 20/04/2018 – ROYAL MAIL PLC RMG.L – MOYA GREENE TO RETIRE FROM ROYAL MAIL GROUP IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Moya Greene To Retire; 27/03/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Earns Top-Producing Award of 2017; 19/03/2018 – Google’s cloud business has expanded its executive ranks under Diane Greene, even in the past quarter; 24/04/2018 – GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.43; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L SAYS AFTER 48 WEEKS, LFL NET PROFIT IN PUB PARTNERS WAS -0.3%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $248.54 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.