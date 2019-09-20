EPS for Progress Software (PRGS) Expected At $0.59; Shorts at AIXTRON SE NAMEN – AKT (AIXXF) Raised By 0.48%

AIXTRON SE NAMEN – AKT (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had an increase of 0.48% in short interest. AIXXF’s SI was 5.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.48% from 5.13M shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 10300 days are for AIXTRON SE NAMEN – AKT (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s short sellers to cover AIXXF’s short positions. It closed at $11 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report $0.59 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.46% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. PRGS’s profit would be $26.39 million giving it 17.06 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Progress Software Corporation’s analysts see 11.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 126,752 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services; and offers peripheral equipment and services. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and optoelectronic applications that are used in LED, display, data storage, data transmission, energy management, storage and conversion, communication, signaling, and lighting applications, as well as a range of other technologies.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The Company’s OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which manufactures multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It has a 33.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud data sources through a single standards interface.