EPS for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Expected At $-0.17; Technical Communications (TCCO)’s Sentiment Is 1

Technical Communications Corp (TCCO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 2 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 2 reduced and sold positions in Technical Communications Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 41,074 shares, up from 32,682 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Technical Communications Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report $-0.17 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 959,303 shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 25/04/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council owns 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 37,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 38,307 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 2,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 585 shares. Creative Planning reported 17,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Limited invested in 197,437 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 52,486 shares. 2,450 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc. 520 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation & Tru has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Axa has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 36,400 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 138,663 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Brookline Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $463.83 million. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Technical Communications Corporation for 75 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 75 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares.