EPS for Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Expected At $-0.64; GREY CLOAK TECH (GRCK) Shorts Increased By 1740%

Analysts expect Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s analysts see 12.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 69,501 shares traded. Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GREY CLOAK TECH INC (OTCMKTS:GRCK) had an increase of 1740% in short interest. GRCK’s SI was 9,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1740% from 500 shares previously. It closed at $0.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $944.88 million. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited.