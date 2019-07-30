EPS for Primo Water (PRMW) Expected At $0.06; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)

Among 8 analysts covering Meggitt (LON:MGGT), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meggitt had 18 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Berenberg maintained the shares of MGGT in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 599 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. Morgan Stanley maintained Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) rating on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 500 target. The stock of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MGGT in report on Friday, July 12 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Wednesday, March 6. See Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. PRMW’s profit would be $2.34M giving it 60.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Primo Water Corporation’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 237,306 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.68 billion GBP. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group divisions. It has a 26.39 P/E ratio. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems.

The stock increased 1.11% or GBX 6.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 601.8. About 438,328 shares traded. Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $570.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Investors invested in 0.01% or 2.16 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 11 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 63,076 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Awm owns 60,000 shares. Perritt Management Inc stated it has 1.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,911 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 51,419 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 1.76 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). State Street Corporation holds 632,112 shares. Westwood Il has 40,000 shares.