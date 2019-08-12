EPS for Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) Expected At $0.14; O2 SECURE WIRELESS (OTOW) Sellers Increased By 2750% Their Shorts

O2 SECURE WIRELESS INC (OTCMKTS:OTOW) had an increase of 2750% in short interest. OTOW’s SI was 17,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2750% from 600 shares previously. With 9,600 avg volume, 2 days are for O2 SECURE WIRELESS INC (OTCMKTS:OTOW)’s short sellers to cover OTOW’s short positions. It closed at $0.0021 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) to report $0.14 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. PSDO’s profit would be $11.58 million giving it 23.46 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Presidio, Inc.’s analysts see 133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 13,826 shares traded. Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) has risen 2.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical PSDO News: 10/05/2018 – Presidio 3Q Rev $665.1M; 10/05/2018 – PRESIDIO 3Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 12/03/2018 – BlackPine Communities and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening Celebration at Farmhouse at Willow Creek in Folsom, Calif., on March 17; 11/05/2018 – San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Announce the Opening of Catalina, A New Neighborhood Offering 51 Single-Family Houses in Visalia, Calif; 22/03/2018 – Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Community Offering 12 Homes in South Las Vegas; 28/03/2018 – San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build Two Neighborhoods Offering 218 Single-Family Homes in Visal; 10/05/2018 – Presidio Sees FY Pro Forma Diluted EPS Growing in Mid to High Single-Digit Range; 18/04/2018 – Pebble Creek Companies, Casbri Development and Presidio Residential Capital to Build Neighborhood with 20 Single-Family Homes i; 11/05/2018 – San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Announce the Opening of Catalina, A New Neighborhood Offering 51 Sing; 10/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC QTRLY PRO FORMA DILUTED EPS $ 0.28

O2 Secure Wireless, Inc., an Internet communications company, creates and maintains high-speed wireless broadband connection networks in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $194,833. The firm designs, engineers, deploys, and maintains wireless broadband systems using WiFi, wireless, mobile, fixed, and consulting service technologies for residents with high-density residential communities; mobile professionals; and companies that support residential communities and mobile professionals. It currently has negative earnings. It also specializes in wireless tower construction and lease operations.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology solutions to the middle market in North America. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It has a 30.55 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services.

More notable recent Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Presidio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PSDO) ROE Of 6.4%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.