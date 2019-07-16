EPS for Premium Brands Holdings (PBH) Expected At $0.97; Kona Grill Has 0.5 Sentiment

Kona Grill Inc (KONA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 3 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 6 sold and decreased their stakes in Kona Grill Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.54 million shares, down from 1.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kona Grill Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 11.82% from last quarter's $1.1 EPS. T_PBH's profit would be $35.97M giving it 24.21 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Premium Brands Holdings Corporation's analysts see 86.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 42,866 shares traded. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. The company has market cap of $1.26 million. As of August 15, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 1 franchise restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 45.65% or $0.0798 during the last trading session, reaching $0.095. About 1.25M shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Kona Grill, Inc. (KONA) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. for 500 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 44,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in the company for 2 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 32,600 shares.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation makes and distributes food products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. It has a 32.84 P/E ratio. The firm provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal products, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini products, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.