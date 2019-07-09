EPS for Premium Brands Holdings (PBH) Expected At $0.97; Green Square Capital Has Cut Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 81.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc sold 136,645 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 30,610 shares with $1.65 million value, down from 167,255 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $241.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 15.65M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Analysts expect Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 11.82% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. T_PBH’s profit would be $36.01M giving it 23.81 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Premium Brands Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 86.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 50,500 shares traded. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest invested in 0.53% or 539,389 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,756 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 28.03M shares. Hl Svcs Limited Company invested in 1.95% or 2.35M shares. Cna Financial owns 189,600 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc invested in 8,855 shares. Asset Mgmt Gru Inc owns 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,143 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 0.87% or 3.77 million shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs stated it has 62,512 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lourd Cap Limited has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,997 shares. 30,225 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 0.07% or 11,798 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 198,556 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 179,057 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) stake by 9,055 shares to 13,772 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 12,165 shares and now owns 32,771 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

Among 5 analysts covering Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Premium Brands Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PBH in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation makes and distributes food products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. It has a 32.31 P/E ratio. The firm provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal products, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini products, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.