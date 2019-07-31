EPS for Premium Brands Holdings (PBH) Expected At $0.72; Zoetis (ZTS)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 368 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 313 reduced and sold their stock positions in Zoetis Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 414.06 million shares, down from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Zoetis Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 20 to 23 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 257 Increased: 274 New Position: 94.

Analysts expect Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 13 before the open.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 34.55% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. T_PBH’s profit would be $26.72 million giving it 33.31 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Premium Brands Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 38.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 13,489 shares traded. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH)

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 35.32 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 10.67% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. for 372,925 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 221,678 shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 6.38% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The Singapore-based Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.13% in the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 335,766 shares.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $55.45 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 40.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 718,653 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance

Among 5 analysts covering Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Premium Brands Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. IBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Scotia Capital.