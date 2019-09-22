EPS for Precision Drilling (PDS) Expected At $-0.04; Spark Energy (SPKE) Sentiment Is 1.34

Spark Energy (SPKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 39 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 29 sold and trimmed equity positions in Spark Energy. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 10.73 million shares, up from 9.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spark Energy in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Precision Drilling Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 853,915 shares traded. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 52.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 16/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING SEES FY CAPEX C$116M, EST. C$92.5M; 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES PRECISION DRILLING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – Lonestar Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Precision Drilling; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 11/04/2018 – Precision Drilling Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Rev C$401M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS; 13/03/2018 Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING 1Q REV. C$401M, EST. C$390.0M

Analysts await Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.08% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 70,825 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) has risen 18.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 23/04/2018 – Spark Energy, Inc. to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt, sources say [21:45 GMT15 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – AGREED TO REINTEGRATE EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS OF RETAILCO SERVICES, LLC; 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA SIMILAR TO 2017; 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 165,775 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.37% invested in the company for 451,750 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 76,003 shares.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $355.31 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $411.10 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Precision Drilling has $300 highest and $200 lowest target. $2.50’s average target is 78.57% above currents $1.4 stock price. Precision Drilling had 3 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.