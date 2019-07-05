EPS for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Expected At $1.83; Shorts at ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (ECOGF) Lowered By 27.82%

ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECOGF) had a decrease of 27.82% in short interest. ECOGF’s SI was 219,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.82% from 304,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2198 days are for ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECOGF)’s short sellers to cover ECOGF’s short positions. It closed at $3.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $1.83 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 3.68% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. PPG’s profit would be $431.99 million giving it 16.27 P/E if the $1.83 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, PPG Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 32.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 413,472 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q

Econocom Group SE provides business to business digital transformation solutions. The company has market cap of $826.10 million. It operates through three divisions: Technology Management & Financing, Products & Solutions, and Services. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The Technology Management & Financing segment offers financing solutions for the administrative and financial management of a business's ICT and digital assets.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $28.11 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 21.84 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.