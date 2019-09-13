EPS for Pool (POOL) Expected At $1.77; Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Its Agree Re (ADC) Stake

Analysts expect Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.63% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. POOL’s profit would be $70.66M giving it 26.99 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.22 EPS previously, Pool Corporation’s analysts see -45.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $191.11. About 243,275 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Agree Re (ADC) stake by 23.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 12,175 shares as Agree Re (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 40,525 shares with $2.60 billion value, down from 52,700 last quarter. Agree Re now has $3.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 297,254 shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.90 million for 23.68 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased National (NYSE:NHI) stake by 51,350 shares to 112,150 valued at $8.75B in 2019Q2. It also upped Post Hld (NYSE:POST) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Caretrus (NASDAQ:CTRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.15% or 12,775 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 27,913 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 0.08% or 23,283 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 7,416 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Century Companies stated it has 0.04% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 26,761 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 6,780 shares. Blackrock has 6.37 million shares. The California-based First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 1.43 million shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 242,501 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. 750 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $50,603 were bought by Erlich Craig. RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Agree Joey also bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 31.51 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

