EPS for PolyOne (POL) Expected At $0.66; 1 Analysts Covering Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.70% above currents $115 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of WM in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. Macquarie Research maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. See Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $120.0000 125.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $113.0000 125.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus Research New Target: $110.0000 115.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103 New Target: $106 Downgrade

Analysts expect PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. POL’s profit would be $50.74M giving it 12.37 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, PolyOne Corporation’s analysts see -10.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 382,217 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL)

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 3.12% above currents $32.65 stock price. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Friday, May 31 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 18.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PolyOne Presents Solutions to Support Circular Economy – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne IQ Design Team Receives Gold IDEA Award for Social Impact… – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold PolyOne Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Ltd Liability Com reported 96,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 16,629 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 7,578 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 13,712 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 9.86 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 52,811 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has 0% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). United Kingdom-based Mondrian Investment Prtn has invested 0.16% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Td Asset invested in 24,900 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Quantbot L P has invested 0.07% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Ing Groep Nv holds 11,927 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc invested in 543 shares.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 18.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Mgmt invested in 2.82M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Quadrant Cap Lc holds 18,266 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. M&T Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 44,800 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 13,237 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 7,939 shares in its portfolio. California-based Kcm Advisors Ltd Company has invested 1.37% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 2.17M shares or 1.66% of the stock. Maple Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,963 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 700 shares. 2,206 are owned by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Oregon-based fund reported 21,060 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co holds 0.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 147,707 shares. Mai Capital Management reported 2,205 shares.

The stock increased 1.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 1.52M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT