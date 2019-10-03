EPS for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) Expected At $0.21; LAWSON ORDINARY SHARES (LWSOF) Shorts Lowered By 23.71%

LAWSON INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) had a decrease of 23.71% in short interest. LWSOF’s SI was 972,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 23.71% from 1.28 million shares previously. It closed at $47.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to report $0.21 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. T_PBL’s profit would be $5.38 million giving it 23.45 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Pollard Banknote Limited’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. It closed at $19.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the LAWSON, NATURAL LAWSON, and LAWSON STORE100 names. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, and Entertainment-Related Business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's stores offer fast foods, including rice dishes, noodles, sandwiches, delicatessen items, over-the-counter fast foods, etc.; daily delivered foods, such as bakery items, desserts, ice cream, fresh foods, etc.; processed foods comprising soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, processed foods, confectionery, etc.; and non-food products that include daily necessities, books, magazines, gift cards, etc., as well as pharmacy products.

