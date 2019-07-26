EPS for Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) Expected At $0.01; Granite Investment Partners Has Cut By $309,504 Its Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) stake by 2.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 11,904 shares as Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 456,766 shares with $12.04M value, down from 468,670 last quarter. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla now has $1.40B valuation. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 299,761 shares traded or 45.20% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne

Analysts expect Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. POLA’s profit would be $101,433 giving it 112.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Polar Power, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 3,474 shares traded. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has declined 27.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $393,841 activity. Shares for $121,385 were sold by Shaffer Charles M. $136,228 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was sold by CROSS CHARLES K JR..

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,167 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. American Group has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Waddell And Reed Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 53,167 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 852,918 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 89,349 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 16,481 shares in its portfolio. 328,936 are owned by Mendon Cap. Dana Investment Advsr invested in 12,437 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 5,474 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 65,638 shares to 463,733 valued at $16.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Novocure Ltd stake by 63,491 shares and now owns 396,158 shares. Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was raised too.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. The company has market cap of $45.44 million. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. It currently has negative earnings. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.