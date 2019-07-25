EPS for Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) Expected At $0.21; Verona Pharma Plc – American Depositary Share (VRNA) Shorts Up By 1.85%

Verona Pharma Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) had an increase of 1.85% in short interest. VRNA’s SI was 11,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.85% from 10,800 shares previously. With 5,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Verona Pharma Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s short sellers to cover VRNA’s short positions. The SI to Verona Pharma Plc – American Depositary Share’s float is 3.84%. The stock increased 9.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 654 shares traded. Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has declined 64.17% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNA News: 27/03/2018 – VERONA PHARMA PLC VRNA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 09/05/2018 – Verona Pharma to Present Clinical Trial Data of RPL554 for COPD Maintenance Treatment at American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 08/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc Operational Update and Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma Presented Clinical Data at ATS 2018 that Further Highlights RPL554 as a First-in-Class Treatment for COPD; 08/05/2018 – Verona Pharma Operating Loss Widens; More Spent on R&D; 10/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Conference Call Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 08/03/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – Verona Pharma Files Shelf Registration Statement with SEC; 31/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : Block Listing Update; 11/04/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer

Analysts expect Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. PNTR’s profit would be $1.72 million giving it 17.82 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s analysts see 31.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 2,700 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 8.54% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management services and products for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.64 million. It operates in three divisions: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and makes MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The company has market cap of $63.10 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. It currently has negative earnings.

